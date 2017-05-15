Kate Beckinsale Is A Proud Prom Mom

This spring, millions of tearful moms and dads will stand by as their high schoolers bust out the tuxedos and sequins and make promises about curfews they'll never keep. English actress Kate Beckinsale is one of those moms.
The 43-year-old Serendipity star is mother to 18-year-old Lily Mo Sheen from her previous relationship to actor (and Underworld costar) Michael Sheen, who is currently dating comedian Sarah Silverman. Beckinsale and Sheen are both prone to proudly gushing about their daughter, who was recently accepted into college, on social media. They're also famous for subjecting Lily to some humiliating, albeit hilarious and creative, forms of torture.
Now Lily has gone to prom, and Beckinsale's Instagram tribute is, fittingly, both loving and vaguely lewd.
"You take my breath away @lily_beckinsale," Beckinsale captioned a photo of her daughter dressed to kill in a strapless red prom dress. "You're funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favorite person in world. My fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS."
Good work, reproductive organs. Take a bow.
Though Lily typically reacts to these awkwardly awesome displays of affection with a comment along the lines of "stop embarrassing me, you creeps," she was clearly touched this time.
"Awwwwwww u loves me," the teen responded on Instagram.
Maybe she's just counting her blessings. Given Mama Beckinsale's X-rated humor and enthusiasm for all things phallic, we wouldn't have raised an eyebrow if she had pinned a penis-shaped corsage to Lily's date's lapel, or given them all a ride to the dance in the "Pussy Wagon" from Kill Bill.
Or is she saving that all for graduation? Hope we didn't ruin the surprise!
