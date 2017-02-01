Kate Beckinsale Is Just Another Embarrassing Mom On Her Daughter’s 18th Birthday

To most of the world, Kate Beckinsale is a big-deal movie star, certified glamazon, and hilarious prankster. To Lily Mo Sheen, she's just Mom. Beckinsale and her former partner, Michael Sheen, are notorious for finding ways to embarrass their daughter on social media. But for Lily's 18th birthday this week, the actress opted against sending a phallic fruit basket or reenacting her childbirth experience. Here's the sincere, kinda gushy tribute she posted instead.
18 and now you're in the big girl shoes for real . I love you so much @lily_beckinsale . Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama . Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world . Ps we will obviously get you better shoes those are hideous I don't know what I was thinking
"18 and now you're in the big girl shoes for real," she captioned this pic of a baby Lily. "I love you so much @lily_beckinsale. Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama. Happy happy happy birthday to my favorite, funniest best person in the world. P.S. We will obviously get you better shoes those are hideous I don't know what I was thinking." That had us tearing up. Lily, however, had a standard teen reaction. "Gaggggged mother!!!" the college-bound kid responded in the comments. We think that translates to "you have embarrassed me beyond repair, Mother, but I'm secretly touched."
Advertisement