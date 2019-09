Why Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Had An Entire Glass Of Alcohol

Don't plan on ever getting a glass of wine with Kate Beckinsale.Why? Well, in the cover feature for Shape's January/February 2017 issue , the actress revealed she is not into drinking grown-up beverages."I don’t drink alcohol," she said. "I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic."Beckinsale, who says she enjoys hardcore workouts, also revealed she used to be a vegetarian before she filmed Pearl Harbor.Now, that's no longer the case."Lily and I eat clean — we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish," she said.Lily, of course, is the 17-year-old daughter the Underworld star shares with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen. You know, the one whom they constantly troll , along with Sheen's girlfriend Sarah Silverman, because they're all the definition of co-parenting bliss?