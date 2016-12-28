Why Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Had An Entire Glass Of Alcohol

Don't plan on ever getting a glass of wine with Kate Beckinsale.
Why? Well, in the cover feature for Shape's January/February 2017 issue, the actress revealed she is not into drinking grown-up beverages.
"I don’t drink alcohol," she said. "I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic."
Beckinsale, who says she enjoys hardcore workouts, also revealed she used to be a vegetarian before she filmed Pearl Harbor.
Now, that's no longer the case.
"Lily and I eat clean — we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish," she said.
Lily, of course, is the 17-year-old daughter the Underworld star shares with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen. You know, the one whom they constantly troll, along with Sheen's girlfriend Sarah Silverman, because they're all the definition of co-parenting bliss?
