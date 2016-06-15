Kate Beckinsale & Her Daughter Bond Over Naked Michael Sheen Photos

When Lily Sheen is having a bad day, her mother, Kate Beckinsale, knows just what to do: Text her a naked photo of actor Michael Sheen. Never mind that Lily is 17, and that Sheen is her father.
Beckinsale, who has really been letting her freak-flag fly lately, shared the unconventional mother-daughter behavior during an appearance on Conan. It seems that both she and Lily find the nude male form to be hilarious, and they've taken to Googling "Michael Sheen naked" from time to time. We can only imagine that the Masters of Sex star's current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, totally approves.
Beckinsale, who has really been letting her freak-flag fly lately, shared the unconventional mother-daughter behavior during an appearance on Conan. It seems that both she and Lily find the nude male form to be hilarious, and they've taken to Googling "Michael Sheen naked" from time to time. We can only imagine that the Masters of Sex star's current girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, totally approves.
They even have a favorite snap, a film still of Sheen looking stoic as he stands naked in a bathtub.
"If I sense that she's feeling low, I think, 'you know what, she could use Mike in the bath,'" Beckinsale shared.
Watch her explain it all to an incredulous Conan O'Brien. Aren't you just a little bit glad your own dad's not famous?
"If I sense that she's feeling low, I think, 'you know what, she could use Mike in the bath,'" Beckinsale shared.
Watch her explain it all to an incredulous Conan O'Brien. Aren't you just a little bit glad your own dad's not famous?
Advertisement