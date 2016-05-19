Kate Beckinsale Loves Her Ex & Her Ex's Girlfriend

Kate Beckinsale is obviously on good enough terms with her ex Michael Sheen to pose with him and their seventeen-year-old daughter in a throwback re-creation photo. But according to Beckinsale, she and Sheen have a much closer relationship than most exes enjoy.
When Stylist magazine brought up Sheen's attendance — with his girlfriend, Sarah Silverman — at the premiere of Beckinsale's new movie, Love & Friendship, she explained, "I don’t know why everyone was so surprised. Sarah’s such a fantastic woman, I love her and Michael, and I have gotten on for years now. I’ve known him since I was 22, we’re basically family."
Advertisement
She's a big fan of Silverman, even beyond her relationship with Sheen. She went on to say, "I’m completely open to any other strong, cool, sensitive, independent-thinking women who are going to be an influence in my daughter’s life. Sarah’s a great person, and I’m glad she’s in the village that’s helping."
In light of all the post-breakup drama that often dominates celebrity headlines, that attitude seems amazingly evolved.
Advertisement