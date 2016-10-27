OF COURSE Kate Beckinsale Drew A Penis On Her Daughter's Homework

Kate Beckinsale is either the world's coolest mom, or a freaking nightmare. Lily Sheen, feel free to weigh in.
In addition to pranking people with fake chocolate poop and sending her daughter naked photos of father Michael Sheen, the English actress apparently likes to doodle penises. Unfortunately, she once did this on poor Lily's homework, while she was in the sixth grade, a.k.a. peak humiliation age. This of course prompted Lily's teacher to scold the child for "not being appropriate."
"It was my mother," Lily explained, according to Beckinsale's anecdote during last night's Late Night with Seth Meyers.
It's not the Love & Friendship star's only phallic hobby. Her great joy is arranging fruit into the shape of penises, which she leaves for unsuspecting costars like Jim Sturgess. The British actor, who starred with Beckinsale in 2014's Stonehearst Asylum, would wake up to find various fruity members outside his hotel room.
How utterly immature. How amazingly fabulous. Let's be friends, okay?
In addition to pranking people with fake chocolate poop and sending her daughter naked photos of father Michael Sheen, the English actress apparently likes to doodle penises. Unfortunately, she once did this on poor Lily's homework, while she was in the sixth grade, a.k.a. peak humiliation age. This of course prompted Lily's teacher to scold the child for "not being appropriate."
"It was my mother," Lily explained, according to Beckinsale's anecdote during last night's Late Night with Seth Meyers.
It's not the Love & Friendship star's only phallic hobby. Her great joy is arranging fruit into the shape of penises, which she leaves for unsuspecting costars like Jim Sturgess. The British actor, who starred with Beckinsale in 2014's Stonehearst Asylum, would wake up to find various fruity members outside his hotel room.
How utterly immature. How amazingly fabulous. Let's be friends, okay?
Advertisement