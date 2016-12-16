Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Had The Sweetest Reaction To Their Daughter's Big News

The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college : burst into tears ,drop everything ,rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved . @lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you . Fly fly fly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

