Kate Beckinsale & Michael Sheen Had The Sweetest Reaction To Their Daughter's Big News

Erin Donnelly
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen may enjoy teasing and torturing their 17-year-old daughter here and there, but deep down, they're the proudest parents you'll ever find.

Lily Sheen's just given them a new reason to celebrate. The teen received her first college acceptance letter, prompting her actor dad to scoop her up in his arms while crying like a baby. For good measure, he picked up Beckinsale, from whom he split in 2003, making us shed a wee tear or two. That's #babydaddygoals right there.



"The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved," the Love & Friendship star captioned pics of Sheen hoisting up her and Lily. "@lily_beckinsale we are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly."

Funnily enough, Lily had recently complained that her famous parents and their mortifying ways would be "the reason I won't get into college." Are you kidding? What institution of higher learning wouldn't jump at the chance to have this modern family on campus? Parents Day is going to slay.

