Lauren Conrad Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby In The Sweetest Way

Leave it to Lauren Conrad to create the sweetest sex reveal announcement.
The mama-to-be shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon. Conrad posted a photo of a notecard with a cartoon of a child in a play car, and the card reads "It's a guy."
"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy ??!," Conrad captioned the Instagram photo. The announcement is classy and understated, a.k.a. totally her style.
Conrad announced in January that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their first child. She's not the only former Hills star who's got a baby on the way, either — Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt are also expecting their first child, as are Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman. Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, meanwhile, are already moms. (There's apparently still some bad blood between Montag and Conrad, too — Montag told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that Conrad didn't congratulate her after she announced her pregnancy.)
The Laguna Beach and Hills star had her baby shower last month, so it looks like she and Tell are ready to become parents. Hopefully, Friday's announcement isn't the last tidbit Conrad will share about her upcoming bundle of joy.
