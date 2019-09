Photographers did their very best to zoom in on Middleton's hand after her wedding ceremony , and the consensus is that she is wearing a simple gold band on her left hand. It's a wise choice to go with that blinding 3.5 karats, $260,000 Asscher cut engagement ring. When publications were rounding up the experts to predict everything they could about this highly anticipated affair, several guessed that she would go this route, so as not to detract from the first ring.