Pippa Middleton didn't exactly have a low-key, casual wedding on Saturday. From head-to-toe, she was ornately styled in her custom-made cotton lace gown by Giles Deacon and accessories that made us forget she's not the princess in the family. But there was one area in which she chose a more practical option: her wedding band.
Photographers did their very best to zoom in on Middleton's hand after her wedding ceremony, and the consensus is that she is wearing a simple gold band on her left hand. It's a wise choice to go with that blinding 3.5 karats, £200,000 Asscher cut engagement ring. When publications were rounding up the experts to predict everything they could about this highly anticipated affair, several guessed that she would go this route, so as not to detract from the first ring.
“When the engagement ring is such an exquisite statement, I would leave that to do the talking,” British jewellery designer Hattie Rickards told the Telegraph.
Anyone who likes to read meaning into her choices might also like to point out that she's following in Duchess Catherine's footsteps with this one, too. The elder sister wears a Welsh gold band, which Queen Elizabeth gave to grandson William to continue a family tradition. That all started in 1923, when Welsh gold mine Clogau gave the royal family enough gold to make into wedding rings for George VI's wife Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, Queen Elizabeth herself, Princess Margaret, and Princess Diana, according to the BBC.
The other nice thing about a simple band is that it leaves room for Pippa's husband, James Matthews, to give her a diamond eternity band later on in their relationship — or for her to bling herself out if she wants to.
Pippa Middleton's other practical and meaningful jewellery pick was her earrings — you may have recognised those pear-cut diamond drops as the very same ones she wore to Kate's wedding, as People points out. The family commissioned them for that wedding, along with earrings for Kate, a tie pin for brother James, and jewellery for mother Carole, from Robinson Pelham. That's her "something old" item, as well as a nice nod to her whole family as she celebrates forming a new union with her husband.
