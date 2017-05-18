It’s no secret that celebrities don’t always do their own makeup or cut their own hair. Some do, of course, but the larger majority do not. The Kardashian-Jenner clan, for example, keeps an entire glam squad with them at all times — even on vacation. But even low-key stars like Nina Dobrev depend on their stylists to get them looking put together before heading out the door. Exhibit A? Dobrev's mini beauty freakout on social media.
From the looks of her Instagram stories, it seems as though the actress woke up this morning and had zero idea of what to do with her new bob. “What’s the expression," she asked the camera, "The higher the hair, the closer to god?” To be fair, we've all been there. Most mornings we, too, stare in the mirror looking just as puzzled as we try to decide if we need mousse, dry shampoo, pomade, or all of it.
"So I guess it is possible to use too much hairspray..." she said in another clip. Yep, next plan of action is almost always digging for hairspray to take control of the situation.
Eventually, she ended the photo session with a plea to her hairstylist, co-owner of Nine Zero One salon Riawna Capri, asking her to come back from vacation. "Dear @riawna, please come back from Bali. Thanks."
The ask makes sense. When you're best friends with a beauty pro, it must be hard to go a week without the best tips in the game. Our suggestion: Go for the air-dry technique next time. It’s as low maintenance as it gets — and you don't need any hairspray at all.
