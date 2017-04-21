Nina Dobrev Can Do A Full Face Of Makeup In Less Than 2 Minutes

Get out of bed. Order lunch on Seamless. Shave your vagina (you know, if that's your thing). Apply a full face of makeup. These are all the things that take us more than 90 seconds. But if there were a task we wish we could complete with lightning speed, it'd be the latter. Why? There are so many other things to accomplish in the morning that when it comes to putting on makeup, quicker is always better. But 90 seconds? Not a chance — most people require at least 5 minutes. Unless you're Nina Dobrev.
It's safe to assume most celebrity beauty routines take longer than two minutes. (Why else would they need a glam squad?) But Dobrev seems to be in a league of her own, schooling everyone with her speedy makeup skills for People magazine in honor of its "Most Beautiful People" issue. The results, as you might imagine, are pretty damn impressive.
The video above shows the actress doing the 90-second makeup challenging, where she tests her skills against the clock — and she nailed it. So, what's makes up her 90-second routine? She started with brows, of course. Then, she took an angled liner brush to draw a smoky cat-eye on her lids with some black powder (who does she think she is, Wonder Woman?). She then grabbed some blush and swirled a rosy pigment along her hairline and in the hollows of her cheeks. Finally, Dobrev added some extra dimension to her lower lash line with some shadow and a bit of concealer. But before the clock ran out, the 28-year-old topped off the look with a pink gloss — with time to spare. "I'm taking my sweet ass time," she teased.
What's that you feel? It's called jealousy.
