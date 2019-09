Nina Dobrev Can Do A Full Face Of Makeup In Less Than 2 Minutes

The video above shows the actress doing the 90-second makeup challenging, where she tests her skills against the clock — and she nailed it. So, what's makes up her 90-second routine? She started with brows, of course. Then, she took an angled liner brush to draw a smoky cat-eye on her lids with some black powder (who does she think she is, Wonder Woman ?). She then grabbed some blush and swirled a rosy pigment along her hairline and in the hollows of her cheeks. Finally, Dobrev added some extra dimension to her lower lash line with some shadow and a bit of concealer. But before the clock ran out, the 28-year-old topped off the look with a pink gloss — with time to spare. "I'm taking my sweet ass time," she teased.