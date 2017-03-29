The stars (which also include Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, as well as medical drama Pure Genius actress Odette Annable) explain: "I'm here to remind you that while you may be super familiar with the outside of my body, my body also has an inside — including a pretty hefty amount of reproductive organs. And in order to keep those reproductive organs fully functioning, they need some motherfucking healthcare!" Point taken.