The Next Unicorn Trend Is Here — & It's Hard To Look Away

In case you've been living under a rock this last year, unicorns are everywhere right now — even Starbucks couldn't resist hopping on the bandwagon. And when it comes to beauty, you can find just about any product in a holographic, iridescent hue: lip gloss, highlighter, eye cream, hair glitter, hair dye, and even nail polish.
Yes, you can get the mystical creature in 3-D form on your nails, but even the most ambitious manicurist could agree that the chunky look is a bit impractical for every day. Which is perhaps why this new trend is garnering some serious attention online: unicorn French tips. Check 'em out for yourself, below.
The look is by nail artist Bel Fountain-Townsend from So Hot Right Nail, and has since gone viral since making its social media debut last month. And it's easy to see why: The holographic, unicorn-inspired tips drip down from the top of the nail to the bottom and sparkle whenever they catch the light. (We’re almost positive the light beams are all thanks to a special effects app, but still, damn.)
You might recognize Townsend's name from her work on Vanessa Hudgens' nails this past Halloween. And if you take a minute to scroll through her Instagram, you'll totally get why she's a trend master. So, until you finally give in and embrace the unicorn trend, we'll just leave this video here to hypnotize you for hours.
