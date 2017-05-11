Zayn Shaved His Beard — & Got Himself Another Famous Doppelgänger

There are two things you always see Zayn Malik with: Gigi Hadid and his scruff. Until now. Today, the ex-One Directioner was seen cuddling with his French bulldog... without his trademark facial hair. After we stopped ogling the sweet pet-owner moment, we couldn’t help but notice something else. Apparently, underneath his beard lies a familiar baby face and jawline that bears an uncanny resemblance to one famous actor — a young Antonio Banderas. Just check out the side-by-sides:
This isn’t Malik’s first time to rid his jawline of his scruff, but we think it's the long, ruffled hair and dark features that remind us of Banderas during his The Mambo Kings, Philadelphia, and Interview with the Vampire days. Plus, a haircut has brought two stars together before — more than once. Earlier this month, we also pointed out the fact that Harry Styles' Rolling Stone cover made him look like Mick Jagger, which would be a prime foreshadow for his career.
As for Malik, his clean-shaven appearance has been compared to many famous men in the past. One Twitter user pointed out that the singer looked like the spitting image of Colin Farrell. Fans were even convinced he must be a long lost relative of John Stamos, and that his impeccably coiffed hair could rival the likes of Uncle Jesse from Full House. Hey, it could be worse, right? (Like how some people noted the resemblance between Malik and a young Joseph Stalin.)
But if Malik now looks like Banderas, does that mean he too might go on to marry Dakota Johnson, or quit music to play Zorro, or drop everything to start his own candle line? Probably not — Banderas and Malik lead very different lives, after all — but who knows? Crazier things have happened.
