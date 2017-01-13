Dakota Johnson Just Debuted Her Best Cool-Girl Hair Yet

Dakota Johnson is the queen of playing it low-key. Public outings (and paparazzi sightings) for the Fifty Shades Darker actress are rare, and her beauty looks often stay under-the-radar. Last we knew, Johnson's hair was honey blond and medium-length, with her signature, grown-out bangs. But overnight, the world handed us a new crop of photos of the star for us to lust after. The source was Vogue's February cover, which showed Johnson sporting a choppy bob and a much darker hue — and we are digging it.
In our minds, Johnson is the perpetual cool-girl, and this cut absolutely fits that perception. But she is no stranger to a shorter length. When she was filming the movie How To Be Single last year, she also had a chin-length cut that she dyed near-jet-black. Since then, it appeared she had been growing out her ends (while simultaneously wearing extensions for her role as Anastasia Steele). So, the cut is a refreshing nod to her old style. Another question is whether or not it's a wig. Which, considering that it's a major trend sweeping Hollywood right now, is entirely possible. Either way, we're loving the look on Johnson, and can't help but root for her dark side.
