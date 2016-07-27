Well, we didn’t see this one coming. Dakota Johnson, who is currently filming the second installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey series, has stuck with brown hair for quite a while to jive with the look of her character, Anastasia Steele. Makes sense. But this week, the brunette changed the game for what a modern mix of brown and blonde should look like by lightening her hair with the dopest of dye jobs, compliments of Hollywood’s premiere blonde-maker, Tracey Cunningham, the colorist who tends to the heads of Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.
Shared via Instagram with the charming caption, “I'll have an order of Identity Crisis with a side of What's My Hand Doing, #please,” Johnson's new look involves Champagne highlights strategically peeking out among bronde at all the right spots. The hue embodies the kind of French-girl ease we Americans can’t get enough of, but also looks super-new — a tough feat to pull off in the world of red-carpet-ready color. We’re calling it: This is going to be one of the most requested shades this fall.
In retrospect, it's fitting that Johnson is the girl to push us into the next phase of blonde ambition. She comes from a strong lineage of Hollywood’s fair-haired, namely grandmother Tippi Hedren, known as the quintessential Hitchcock blonde during the ‘60s; mother Melanie Griffith, who famously bucked the hair color’s ditzy stereotype in the ‘80s film Working Girl; and father Don Johnson, known as the ultimate Miami Vice-era hunky blonde. In 2016, Johnson is carrying the torch well.
