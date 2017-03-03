When Zayn Malik was spotted sitting front row at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week yesterday, it was clear that he’d done something to his hair since the last time we saw him. What he has done, exactly, is less apparent.
Did he get a haircut? Yes, it certainly seems that way. But a loss of length isn’t what makes it so different. Rather, it’s the asymmetry — shaved on one side and gradually getting longer as you cross to the other. Dare we call it a hair optical illusion?
Now, an undercut or side shave isn't new, but this one is a bit different. It’s a whole new ‘do, a whole new vibe, and one you don't see every day. As expected, it is uniquely Zayn. That’s right: Zayn is pioneering a new, (quite possibly) never-before-seen type of undercut-meets-grunge look, and making it cool. That crazy kid.
Our best guess at what we’re seeing here is that Zayn has shaved half of his head, but has left the other long and parted to the side, where it hangs over one eye. It's also choppy and blunt, with the other side area seemingly primed to grow out with the top. He looks like he’s from the future. He looks like Colin Farrell with a wig on. He looks like Christian Slater in Heathers if his hair was shorter but also longer at the same time. Maybe it's the Friday afternoon feels, but we have a lot of thoughts on this unexpected new look.
Sure, it may be different things to different people, but let's not forget he’s handsome, young, rich, talented, and dating Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik is doing just fine — and so is his hair. And with that, we'll leave you with this: Have a great weekend, folks.
Advertisement