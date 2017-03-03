Our best guess at what we’re seeing here is that Zayn has shaved half of his head, but has left the other long and parted to the side, where it hangs over one eye. It's also choppy and blunt, with the other side area seemingly primed to grow out with the top. He looks like he’s from the future. He looks like Colin Farrell with a wig on. He looks like Christian Slater in Heathers if his hair was shorter but also longer at the same time. Maybe it's the Friday afternoon feels, but we have a lot of thoughts on this unexpected new look.