Zayn Malik Dyed His Hair Icy Blue — Just In Time For His New Single

Way back in 2010, we were #blessed with the gift that is One Direction. (Thank you, Simon Cowell.) The five adorable boys — er, young men — from the U.K. instantly captured the hearts of many and life was never the same. That was when we were introduced to Zayn Malik. Don’t get us wrong: Niall, Liam, Louis, and Harry all have their charms. But Zayn. He was the mysterious one, the edgier one, the enigma. His bandmates were cheeky, but he was broody.
Then, in 2015, Malik ditched the boys to go solo. Since then, it’s been nothing but success for the singer-songwriter, whose hit single “Pillowtalk” sailed to number one in several countries this past spring. He’s received a warm welcome from the fashion industry, was ranked #5 on Glamour’s 100 Sexiest Men list this year, and even starred in a seriously hot Vogue editorial alongside on-off girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
But it wasn't always this way. Let’s take a look back at Malik's looks over the years, from the babyfaced budding star to the man he is today — with bright blue hair.