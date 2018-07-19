Zayn Malik Dyed His Hair Icy Blue — Just In Time For His New Single

Way back in 2010, we were #blessed with the gift that is One Direction. (Thank you, Simon Cowell.) The five adorable boys — er, young men — from the U.K. instantly captured the hearts of many and life was never the same. That was when we were introduced to Zayn Malik. Don’t get us wrong: Niall, Liam, Louis, and Harry all have their charms. But Zayn. He was the mysterious one, the edgier one, the enigma. His bandmates were cheeky, but he was broody.