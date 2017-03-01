Story from Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Made This Major Announcement About Zayn Malik

Michael Hafford
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem like they've been together forever. Though it's only been a year and a few months since we first heard rumblings of their coupling, that's an eternity in the fast-paced world of celebrity dating.
The couple have been fond of sharing significant moments via social media. And this time is no different. Gigi used Instagram Stories to declare Zayn the love of her life.
That's pretty major. Hadid is in the midst of a month-long push to launch her Tommy x Gigi collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. That collaboration has so far been a massive success, with pieces selling out before they even hit the runway. So the pair are in Paris for Fashion Week, having dinner with Hilfiger.
And, of course, their street style has been entirely on-brand.
But the story here is the love of her life thing. Again, pretty major.
