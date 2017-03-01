Gigi Hadid Made This Major Announcement About Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seem like they've been together forever. Though it's only been a year and a few months since we first heard rumblings of their coupling, that's an eternity in the fast-paced world of celebrity dating.
The couple have been fond of sharing significant moments via social media. And this time is no different. Gigi used Instagram Stories to declare Zayn the love of her life.
Gigi posted on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/fjIHVw9NNN— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 27, 2017
That's pretty major. Hadid is in the midst of a month-long push to launch her Tommy x Gigi collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. That collaboration has so far been a massive success, with pieces selling out before they even hit the runway. So the pair are in Paris for Fashion Week, having dinner with Hilfiger.
Gigi with Zayn at the Tommy Hilfiger dinner in Paris today. pic.twitter.com/rIs2ckYv4u— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 28, 2017
And, of course, their street style has been entirely on-brand.
Gigi and Zayn out in Paris, February 28th. (2) pic.twitter.com/Zl8NU2jP9i— Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) February 28, 2017
But the story here is the love of her life thing. Again, pretty major.
