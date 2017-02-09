Gigi X Tommy Started Selling Out Before It Even Hit The Runway

Though Gigi Hadid has found herself in a minor controversy of late, it doesn't seem to be hurting her wallet. Her newest collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger started selling out before it even hit the runway, according to a Yahoo Style report. The show was scheduled to start at 8 Eastern, 5 Pacific, and items were flying off digital shelves long before then. That checks out: We looked at 12 different items and found more than half were either listed as sold out or no longer available. Another Gigi x Tommy skirt on Tommy Hilfiger's website was sold out of most sizes. The collection, the pair's second together, combines Hilfiger's all-American aesthetic with Hadid's more athleisure image. Think all of Tommy's signature primary colors on clothes you might wear to a part of influencers in the Hamptons. Hadid Instagrammed her excitement that she and Hilfiger would be joining another American icon.
The brand posted a video previewing the collection. Clearly they're going for a beachy vibe.
