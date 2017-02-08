Story from Pop Culture

Zayn Malik Responds To Fans Calling Him A Racist For Defending Girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Marquita Harris
It's only Wednesday, and already Zayn Malik has had quite the week. After Gigi Hadid was accused of racial insensitivity in a video posted by her sister Bella, Malik came to his girlfriend's defense. Much to Twitter's bemusement. Now, he's been forced to wage his own online battle. In light of his girlfriend's actions, Twitter has been relentless in calling him out for defending her. So, he responded. "People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.."
He continued, "So please don't try to educate me."
While Hadid hasn't directly responded to Malik's messages, she did tweet a few shocked emoji.
What do you think? Should Malik have defended Hadid's behavior? Or should he have kept quiet?
