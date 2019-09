Uh-oh. Gigi Hadid's culturally insensitive behavior has landed her in hot water. A new video from Gigi's sister Bella's Snapchat has surfaced, and it does not paint Gigi in the best light JustJared reports. The video shows the model at a birthday dinner with some friends when she picks up what appears to be small sculpture of man's face. The man depicted appears to be Asian. After picking up the knick knack, Gigi makes a face that imitates the man's facial features. Now, the celebrity is being called out for what many deem is a racist action.