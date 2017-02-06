Uh-oh. Gigi Hadid's culturally insensitive behaviour has landed her in hot water. A new video from Gigi's sister Bella's Snapchat has surfaced, and it does not paint Gigi in the best light JustJared reports. The video shows the model at a birthday dinner with some friends when she picks up what appears to be small sculpture of man's face. The man depicted appears to be Asian. After picking up the knick knack, Gigi makes a face that imitates the man's facial features. Now, the celebrity is being called out for what many deem is a racist action.
Bella has since deleted the video from her Snapchat. It was later reposted on a Zayn Malik fan page along with the caption: "this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid"
Many Twitter users were angry at the Taylor Swift squad member's imitation. Some saw it as a double insult, as Malik, Gigi's boyfriend, is of South Asian descent.
It's pretty disappointing that Gigi didn't know better, especially when she has been a champion for other social and political issues in recent months. Hopefully the controversy schools the model in cultural sensitivity.
