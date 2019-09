Your House Can Now Smell Like Antonio Banderas

If you've ever dreamt of Zorro whisking you away for a trip through the Iberian Peninsula (we know we're not alone here), then Banderas' " boisse mousse"-fragranced candle is just the thing you need to bring the fantasy home. It contains 100% pure vegetable wax, comes in a sleek glass vessel, and — according to Hollywood Reporter — smells like a Mediterranean vacation. (Only a sexier version of that, because it's Antonio Banderas we're talking about here.) "The creation of your own personality is very important [...] and this can be applied to film or fashion,” he said in a statement about his new venture.