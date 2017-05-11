H&M Is Dropping A New Beauty Line Even Cara Delevingne Would Love

Can you believe H&M has only had a beauty collection for two years? Neither can we. The sleek packaging is a minimalist’s dream, the quality makes us feel like a million bucks without ever having to spend more than $20, and its spot-on holiday launches and on-trend drops are the stuff of seasoned beauty brands. Now, H&M is giving us an exclusive sneak peek to something else that's major: a new brow collection.
Yes, H&M wants to give us the affordable tools so we can beef up our arches, a la Cara Delevingne. And although the company already offers more than 700 beauty products in its entire line, we can never have enough for our brows. (Hey, we know we're not alone here — just ask Lucy Hale or Shay Mitchell.)
The brand-new range includes the eight essential products every brow enthusiast would want. Click ahead to check out the whole collection, and get excited — better brows are just around the corner.