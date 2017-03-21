H&M's Spring Beauty Collection Might Just Surprise You

By now, we’re used to picking up the coolest beauty products in the most unlikely places. And as more of our favorite clothing stores build out their beauty sections, it makes shopping that much more productive. One of our go-to spots? H&M. In addition to offering affordable closet staples, the store is quickly becoming a leader in cosmetics. Lucky for us (but unlucky for our credit cards), the brand just rolled out some new products, right in time for the spring equinox.
The theme this year: trendy, trendy, trendy. We’re talking cushion compacts, color-correcting palettes, strobing tools, and millennial pink everywhere. So if you’re ready to dip your toes into some fads that have been all over the beauty scene lately, this is the store to stop by. Sadly, there is one major con: The eight-piece range is limited edition. Meaning, there’s no time to waste.
Check out the slides ahead for all the offerings from the spring lineup and get ready to make some room in your makeup bag. (Then keep clicking for an even more surprising launch that's hitting stores in April!)