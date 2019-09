H&M's Spring Beauty Collection Might Just Surprise You

By now, we’re used to picking up the coolest beauty products in the most unlikely places . And as more of our favorite clothing stores build out their beauty sections, it makes shopping that much more productive. One of our go-to spots? H&M . In addition to offering affordable closet staples, the store is quickly becoming a leader in cosmetics. Lucky for us (but unlucky for our credit cards), the brand just rolled out some new products, right in time for the spring equinox.