Most of us would be lying if we said we never looked down on a store-brand product. While these brief moments may seem snobby, assuming that the name-brand option is superior is how we justify those pricey purchases to ourselves. Of course, if our love of drugstore beauty has taught us anything, it's that quality isn't always based on the price tag — and we're here to affirm that with flying colors.
We're happy to report that when it comes to beauty, many stores are sloughing off the bad rap and turning out amazing products within the in-house lines — a lot of which are even better than the more-esteemed counterparts. Thank our bargaining mothers, college budgets, and, of course, our careers in beauty writing, but we can tell you exactly when it's a smart idea to skew generic.
We've rounded up some of the best-of-the-best generic buys for you to try — and inevitably adore. Look ahead to see which ones we always keep stocked in our own medicine cabinets.
