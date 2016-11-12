6 of 14

Photo: Via @kelleybakerbrows/Instagram.

The Trick: Avoid trimming your brows yourself.



As for trimming? Baker says it’s really, really hard for everyone. "I don’t trim at all," she says. "If you don’t want them too tame, let it do it’s thing and find the shape after the fact."



If you do want to freshen up your caterpillars, Baker says the one mistake people always make is they hold their spoolie onto the hairs as they cut. “Don’t hold the brow hair up, because when you let go and it falls back into place, you’ll have holes and sparse areas.”



Instead, brush up, let go, then trim. To be safe, consider trimming just a bit above the top line of your brow to avoid any mistakes.