Mandy Moore Finally Explains Her Sperm Tattoo

We’ve seen our fair share of unexpected celeb ink these past few weeks — like Bella Thorne’s kitty tat or Frances Bean’s halloween art. But swimming semen? That's not a design you see every day. Even crazier? Mandy Moore is the emboldened celeb who decided to get a sperm tattoo on her ankle — quite possibly the last person we would expect it from.
In fact, most people know the star for her acting roles in films like A Walk To Remember and saccharine pop songs of the early 2000s. Let's just say her permanent masterpiece uncovered a surprising, hilarious side we hadn't quite seen before.
Peep the photo she shared on Instagram below:
If you're anything like us, the one question that comes to mind is simply Why? And luckily — a whopping 66 weeks after she shared the ink on Instagram — she finally revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the idea came to her and her bandmates when they were on tour 10 years ago.
“Their one rule was nobody was allowed to do...that thing in the shower,” she said, hinting to Meyers that she was referring to masturbating. “It became this big joke, because one of my band members was like, ‘I don’t want babies on my feet.' And so we created a song called ‘Babies on My Feet’ that we sang on stage every night. No one had any idea what we were talking about.”
And that's how it all started. Once the tour wrapped, the entire band got tadpoles tattooed to pay tribute to the memories they had shared. It's actually quite sweet, if you can get over the fact that your birds-and-bees chat might come way ahead of schedule, should you have offspring. As for us, we'll be following Moore's lead and sticking to original, meaningful ideas before hitting up the parlor, too.
