Eyebrows matter. Whether you skew towards a bare face or can't put enough product on your visage, your arches are the frame that holds it all together, giving structure and balance. Chances are, you either prefer your set thick, wild, and bold; or sharp, defined, and clean. But whichever team you play for, the brow master who regularly tames the arches of Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Zendaya is here to make your brow game even stronger. Enter: Kelley Baker.
This fairy godmother of eyebrows has been in the game for 15 years. Like many beauty experts who work with celebrities, she got her start under a top pro. After honing her skills under brow artist Damone Roberts, she stepped out on her own — and even created her own line of brow products.
Of course, social media helped. “Once I figured out how to use Instagram, that was it,” Baker tells us. She's since worked with Kelly Rowland, Solange Knowles, Mandy Moore, and Kourtney Kardashian.
Baker's mission is for her clients to be able to recreate her work at home using products and pro tricks — all of which she's sharing, ahead. This allows her to accomplish her second goal: to make every set of brows look like the best version they can be, instead of trying to fit them into whatever trend is en vogue. Read: This isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. Sounds simple enough, right? It is — with the right guidance.
Ready for the raddest brow tricks around? Great. Let's get started!
