The Beauty Product Shay Mitchell Won't Travel Without Is Crazy Affordable

"[Hairstylist Christopher Appleton and I] spoke about it and about different styles we could try. It’s a collaboration between the two of us, and he’s such a genius and an artist. He gives me so many different ideas to work with that if [I] don’t like one idea, there’s always another one. He thought a braid in the front could be cool, but I suggested it in the back — then he added the hoops!""No way, I don’t think that it takes forever. If you want to do a braid or even a cool pony, it’s so much fun — you could literally braid your own hair and then pop these little hoops in. You can close them and make them tighter, or leave them loose. They’re really simple."Getting ideas from craft stores has been pretty good [for us] — I think you can definitely play around with this trend and make it your own."