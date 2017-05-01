Thankful from the bottom of my heart for a magical first leg of the @dangerouswomantour! I am eternally grateful to be able to do what I love with you by my side. It is a gift that I will never take for granted! Thank you for your pure, beautiful, bright and loving energy night after night. I'm very grateful to have shared so much of these last two months with you and I hope we made you feel happy/safe/loved/free/beautiful/celebrated at our show. More soon. I love you with all my heart. ? ♡ ? ♡ ? ♡ ? ♡ Ari

