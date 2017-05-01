Ariana Grande's signature look includes three things: a flawless cat-eye, a butt-grazing ponytail, and a killer manicure. While the first two rarely change, the singer's nails are on a constant revolving door. Now that the star is on tour, she's been experimenting with even more fun designs, and we can't get enough. The most recent one? Well, it has us feeling nostalgic in the best way.
Over the weekend, the singer showed off a new manicure that is out-of-this-world good by L.A.-based nail artist, Britney Tokyo. Forget pierced fingers, geode manis, and even the Met gala-inspired nail art — Grande is rocking the kind of glow-in-the-dark look that would make your inner kid squeal. In fact, we can't get over just how much this mani reminds us of our favorite '90s decor, glow-in-the-dark stars. (Yep, those planetary stickers you would glue to the ceiling of your childhood bedroom. Don't act like you don't know what we're talking about.) And considering how cool those made us feel at the time, we can only imagine how we'd feel wearing this throwback trend now.
Advertisement
Thankful from the bottom of my heart for a magical first leg of the @dangerouswomantour! I am eternally grateful to be able to do what I love with you by my side. It is a gift that I will never take for granted! Thank you for your pure, beautiful, bright and loving energy night after night. I'm very grateful to have shared so much of these last two months with you and I hope we made you feel happy/safe/loved/free/beautiful/celebrated at our show. More soon. I love you with all my heart. ? ♡ ? ♡ ? ♡ ? ♡ Ari
No shame if you want to make like Grande and try it for yourself, too. Just know that if you head into a bar at night, you can expect your luminescent nails to stick out like a flashlight. Ditto if you go to the movies — you'll be more irritating than someone who doesn't put their phone on "do not disturb." But if you're on a global tour, walking down the red carpet, or heading to a rave any time soon, the glow-in-the-dark trend is all you.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement