Over the weekend, the singer showed off a new manicure that is out-of-this-world good by L.A.-based nail artist, Britney Tokyo . Forget pierced fingers geode manis , and even the Met gala-inspired nail art — Grande is rocking the kind of glow-in-the-dark look that would make your inner kid squeal. In fact, we can't get over just how much this mani reminds us of our favorite '90s decor, glow-in-the-dark stars . (Yep, those planetary stickers you would glue to the ceiling of your childhood bedroom. Don't act like you don't know what we're talking about.) And considering how cool those made us feel at the time, we can only imagine how we'd feel wearing this throwback trend now.