Now, the latest mani craze is targeting witchy enthusiasts everywhere and the results are spellbinding. If you’ve ever found yourself cradling your amethyst collection, first step away from the crystals. Then pick up your nail kit, because you're going to want to recreate these geode looks. Last fall, makeup artists were drawing a similar crystalized effect onto lips , which became an Instagram sensation overnight — even if it was a little unpractical for everyday wear. But on your nails, this art looks just as appropriate for your 9-to-5 job as it is for a night out.