People love putting stuff on their nails, and these days a cool manicure requires more than just a bright polish to stand out. The last few months alone, we’ve seen nails that resemble marijuana, fur, aquariums, and even a snow globe. Most lean on the side of absurd, but every once in a while, we’re shown a trend that's so chic, we can't wait to recreate it on ourselves. (Shattered glass nails is the perfect example.)
Now, the latest mani craze is targeting witchy enthusiasts everywhere and the results are spellbinding. If you’ve ever found yourself cradling your amethyst collection, first step away from the crystals. Then pick up your nail kit, because you're going to want to recreate these geode looks. Last fall, makeup artists were drawing a similar crystalized effect onto lips, which became an Instagram sensation overnight — even if it was a little unpractical for everyday wear. But on your nails, this art looks just as appropriate for your 9-to-5 job as it is for a night out.
The one downside: This trend isn’t as easy to DIY. (Most techniques we've seen require a hand nail drill to shave away the shiny polish and reveal the geode design in the center.) To avoid a potentially dangerous scenario, we suggest taking a few screenshots of the look and handing it off to a pro. Need a little inspiration? We've rounded up plenty of it for your viewing pleasure — ahead.