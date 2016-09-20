My crystal game be like, whaaat?! . Would you be interested in prints?? Comment! . #lipart #crystals💜 . . . . . . . #geode #lotd #lipstick #lipstickjunkie #lipoftheday #amethsyt #gold #drippingimgold #allgoldeverything #makeup #makeupartist #makeupart #artist #art #instabeauty #instamakeup #mua #nycmua #nyc #beautyblogger #ilovemakeup #ilovejewelry #makeupjunkie #slave2beauty #undiscovered_muas #pro #lovewhatido #beyoubyjoh

A photo posted by Johannah (@beyou.byjoh) on Sep 17, 2016 at 11:04am PDT