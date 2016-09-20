Story from Celebrity Beauty

You NEED To See This Crystal Lip Art

Erika Stalder
Don’t get us wrong, we love the look of drip lip art. But as soon as it hit critical mass — appearing as the logo on countless liquid lipsticks — we quickly realized it was going to take something special to make us swoon again. Well, consider the ante upped: The latest lip-art trend to flood our Instagram feeds is called crystal lip art. It looks exactly like a real-life slice of agate — and it's a sight to behold.
These quartz and amethyst works of art were created by Johanna, a New York-based makeup artist who has both editorial and NYFW experience under her belt. When creating the quartz effect, she used her favorite pieces of jewelry as her inspiration, lining the lips with metallic gold, and then creating an opalescent glitter in the center of the mouth that's textured like sugar crystals.
In her newest iteration, an amethyst kiss, she lined the lips with Mehron Makeup Metallic Powder in silver (which can be mixed with the included liquid for easy spread-ability) and used Nyx Cosmetics Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Amethyst to create the purple center. After topping off the look with hexagonal sparkle flecks, it was just as brilliant as the gemstone itself.

Would a look like this survive a greasy salad? Not a chance. But it does make for killer Instagram eye candy — and who knows, maybe clear away any bad juju like the stones that inspired it.

Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers