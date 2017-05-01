This Will Be THE Mani At The Met Gala Tonight

You don’t get a Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute exhibition (and a Met Gala theme to go along with it) without first having enormous influence in the fashion industry — and the Japanese label Commes des Garçons and its designer, Rei Kawakubo, unequivocally make the cut. The brand’s avant-garde designs, with their bumps and frills and not-quite-flattering shapes, are rarely seen on the red carpet, but the signature bug-eyed heart (from its PLAY basics line) has always been accessible, appearing on everything from striped tees and sweatshirts to Converse sneakers.
Even more accessible? This simple nail design modeled after CdG’s iconic heart logo, which nail artist Jessica Washick, of U Don’t Need A Man. U Need A Manicure., created just for Refinery29. No expert skills necessary — all you need is nude, black, red, and white polishes and a striping brush. “It’s really cute, and easy,” Washick tells us. “It’s really using basic shapes and then you put them together and fill them in. Plus, you can tell the CdG logo has a kind of hand-painted touch. Even if you mess up, you can still work with it.”
Ahead, a step-by-step tutorial that'll get you the Anna Wintour-approved look in no time. Trust us, it's so much easier than scoring an invite to the most exclusive fashion event of the year. And, if our predictions are correct, we anticipate more than a few celebs rockin' a similar look on their nails tonight.