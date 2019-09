This Will Be THE Mani At The Met Gala Tonight

Even more accessible? This simple nail design modeled after CdG’s iconic heart logo, which nail artist Jessica Washick , of U Don’t Need A Man. U Need A Manicure. , created just for Refinery29. No expert skills necessary — all you need is nude, black, red, and white polishes and a striping brush. “It’s really cute, and easy,” Washick tells us. “It’s really using basic shapes and then you put them together and fill them in. Plus, you can tell the CdG logo has a kind of hand-painted touch. Even if you mess up, you can still work with it.”