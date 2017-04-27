Just when you think you’ve seen everything the universe of nail art could possibly have to offer (for better or for worse), something truly amazing comes along to release your jaded worldview and turn it into renewed faith in the art of the nail. It’s not a geode, an Easter egg, or a nelfie, nor is it almond milk, prosecco-flavored, or on a turtle. It’s a hand-sketched likeness of Snoop Dogg smoking a blunt, and the blunt is real. (Or the brown paper roll-up is, at least. Who’s to say what’s inside, if anything?)
Celebrity manicurist Tracylee is the talent behind the design, which she posted on Instagram in honor of 4/20. She’s a noted fan of Snoop, and Snoop is a noted fan of weed (and Martha Stewart), so it really couldn’t be more perfect. Here, the nail before the “blunt” is lit:
And after:
See, there’s nail art, and then there’s nail art. This shit is art. It’s not the kind of thing you’re ever going to find while you’re flipping through the glossy menu at your local bougie nail-art salon, just like you won’t find a Rembrandt at the Rite Aid on the corner — it’s special. And it kind of hurts to know that we’ll never be able to have it ourselves, but we do feel just a little better about the world knowing that it happened. Bless up.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
