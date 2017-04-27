See, there’s nail art, and then there’s nail art. This shit is art. It’s not the kind of thing you’re ever going to find while you’re flipping through the glossy menu at your local bougie nail-art salon, just like you won’t find a Rembrandt at the Rite Aid on the corner — it’s special. And it kind of hurts to know that we’ll never be able to have it ourselves, but we do feel just a little better about the world knowing that it happened. Bless up.