Just when you think you’ve seen everything the universe of nail art could possibly have to offer (for better or for worse), something truly amazing comes along to release your jaded worldview and turn it into renewed faith in the art of the nail. It’s not a geode , an Easter egg , or a nelfie , nor is it almond milk prosecco-flavored , or on a turtle . It’s a hand-sketched likeness of Snoop Dogg smoking a blunt, and the blunt is real. (Or the brown paper roll-up is, at least. Who’s to say what’s inside, if anything?)