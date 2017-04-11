Turtle Manicures Are The Latest Beauty Trend — & It's Not What You Think

Kiana and Juanita may have just started a new trend. After her initial tweet, fellow turtle enthusiasts followed in their fierce footsteps, posting their own fresh reptilian manicures. We're not sure if this trend has legs, because it must be hell to get turtles to stay still and not pull their little legs into their shells long enough to slap a coat of polish on. But it seems that Kiana will have plenty of time to collect a whole gallery of enviable manicures, since red-eared sliders like Juanita can live well over 30 years. That's a lot of time for mani snapshots.