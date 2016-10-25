It's official: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are a dream team when it comes to hosting dinner parties. The latest trailer for their upcoming show Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party is here, and it promises so much more than we expected.
What did we expect? Polite banter, cake baking, perhaps a few masked references to marijuana. Photos on DJ Khaled's Instagram hinted that there would be pajamas. What will we get? Well, Snoop says it best in the trailer.
"This is about to go DOWN!" he exclaims triumphantly. And, yes, things will indeed go down. From the looks of the trailer, there will be fried chicken, entire bags of weed, pizza emblazoned with Martha and Snoop's faces, and a whole lot of food puns. ("Who's gonna be more fried by the end of this show?" Stewart asks. It's punny because she's making fried chicken.)
Rick Ross appears in the trailer eating lobster straight from Martha Stewart's hand. That is a sentence I never thought I'd write. The spot also features the likes of Kathy Griffin, Seth Rogen, and Wiz Khalifa. Oh, and at some point, there's a gong — because every good cooking show needs a gong.
The series, which premieres November 7 on VH1, promises to be the food TV we never knew we needed. Now that we've seen the trailer, we need to watch a pajama-clad Snoop Dogg sip from a goblet. Watch the full sneak peek, below.
