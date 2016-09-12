You'll Be Very Jealous Of This Star-Studded Pajama Party

Picture this: Martha Stewart, clad in white silken pajamas. She stands next to DJ Khaled and Snoop Dogg, who are also in their PJs. For reasons unbeknownst to you, Robin Thicke is there, too. There's also bowl of pastries. Snoop Dogg projects a unique combination of cozy and cool in a velvet onesie.
This fantasy is real.
Martha Stewart and Snapchat star DJ Khaled indulged in a #squad brunch that was all documented on Khaled's Instagram this week, First, We Feast reported.
"Having breakfast wit my brother @snoopdogg and Martha Stewart Robin Thicke," he writes in the caption of the photographic fever dream. After heavy inspection, we believe the foursome dined on croissants, waffles, scrambled eggs, and maybe some bacon (or it is strawberries?).
From the look of subsequent posts, the group cooked brunch together, likely as part of Martha Stewart's new show with Snoop Dogg. Variety reports that the show is called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party and will feature guests such as Bella Thorne, Robin Thicke, and DJ Khaled. Oh, well now that makes sense.
Brunch? Pajamas? Martha Stewart? Velvet onesies? All good things, as far as we're concerned.
