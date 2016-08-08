Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up For Something Delicious

Guess who's coming to dinner? Why Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, that's who.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, VH1 will debut a new series called Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party, which will have the two inviting their celebrity friends over for a good meal.
VH1 describe the 10-episode series, which is set to debut in the fall, as a "half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation and fun where nothing is off limits."
It will be interesting to see how literal the phrase "half-baked" is during the course of the show. But, really, we can't wait to see Stewart discuss anything with any one of Snoop's friends, preferably while drinking some gin and freshly squeezed juice.
While the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, Stewart and Snoop have actually spent quite a bit of time on TV together. Snoop has made appearances on Stewart's talk show and they both appeared on Justin Bieber's Comedy Central Roast last year. Most recently, the two were on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid together.
While Stewart kept things straight-laced in her statement about the show, which she says will 'redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way." Snoop's description made it seem like these two are going to be a whole lot of fun.
"My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back," he wrote. "We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!"
We can't wait either.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, VH1 will debut a new series called Martha & Snoop's Dinner Party, which will have the two inviting their celebrity friends over for a good meal.
VH1 describe the 10-episode series, which is set to debut in the fall, as a "half-baked evening of cocktails, cooking, conversation and fun where nothing is off limits."
It will be interesting to see how literal the phrase "half-baked" is during the course of the show. But, really, we can't wait to see Stewart discuss anything with any one of Snoop's friends, preferably while drinking some gin and freshly squeezed juice.
While the two may seem like an unlikely pairing, Stewart and Snoop have actually spent quite a bit of time on TV together. Snoop has made appearances on Stewart's talk show and they both appeared on Justin Bieber's Comedy Central Roast last year. Most recently, the two were on ABC's $100,000 Pyramid together.
While Stewart kept things straight-laced in her statement about the show, which she says will 'redesign the traditional food competition shows in a new, different and very funny way." Snoop's description made it seem like these two are going to be a whole lot of fun.
"My homegirl, Martha, and I have a special bond that goes back," he wrote. "We’re gonna be cooking, drinking and having a good time with our exclusive friends. Can’t wait for you to see how we roll together!"
We can't wait either.
Advertisement