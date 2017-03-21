This Prosecco-Flavored Nail Polish Has A Lot Of People Buzzing Right Now

That's right. Instead of waiting for happy hour, you can recreate the crisp feeling of your favorite sparkling wine right there on your fingertips — all the way down to the taste. And while it's entirely unconventional — and yes, a little bizarre — the sparkly yellow polish really does embody the drink. Not only does it look just like a fizzing glass of the alcoholic beverage (thanks mostly to its metallic chunks of gold glitter), but it's also scented to resemble it, too. The company even claims you can lick the polish — though we definitely wouldn't recommend that. And if you think the concept is complete bogus, know this: The formula is actually infused with real prosecco.