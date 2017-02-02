This Manicurist Is Using Nail Art In The Fight For Social Justice

One thing is for certain in this tumultuous time: Major social change is underfoot, and women are at the forefront of it. As much as we’re tired of feeling outraged, like, every damn day, we’re still fighting through the noise in any way we can — through protests, fashion, and now, thanks to manicurist Ami Vega, our nails. Making a statement has never been more relevant. Cosmopolitan first brought the NYC-based nail artist to our attention, and her elaborate designs are the perfect way to wear your values on your fingertips. Vega has serious skills, and she’s not afraid to use them in the quest for social justice. A scroll through the manicurist’s mesmerizing Instagram shows that the Black Lives Matter movement has been a primary focus of her work. The way she’s managed to turn a serious subject into stunning nail art is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. She’s taken that same approach and applied it to gay pride, feminism, and most recently, the Women’s March on Washington. For those who don’t get excited by the concept of making a social statement with statement nails, Vega has plenty of other impressive designs to feast your eyes on, too. But really, why wouldn’t you want a vulva manicure?
