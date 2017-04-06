Lily-Rose Depp Is Calling The Next Big Nail Trend

Fashion plate, runway model, actor, and celebrity spawn Lily-Rose Depp is many things – and you can add beauty trendsetter to the list.
Not satisfied by giving us red carpet tux inspo and showing us how to incorporate #tbt trends without looking like we've stepped out of a time machine, Depp's latest move is also giving us a hefty dose of beauty inspiration. Teen Vogue reports that her latest manicure is about to blow up, so get ready to make an appointment, stat.
Depp's latest trip to Beverly Hills' Nail Job didn't result in some sort of crazy 3-D mani inspired by Japanese anime. Instead, it's a clean and simple look inspired by a trip to the...smoothie bar? Nail Job describes the look as "almond milk" and we can see why. The shape combined with the translucent hue are a definitely nod to the nut milk that we all know and love.
The clean, sophisticated look may not be the flashiest mani on Instagram, but you can recreate it at home if you can't fit a trip to the salon into your schedule. To get the look, you'll need some length and a few skills, too. It's not easy to shape your nails into this distinct shape, but it's not impossible. Teen Vogue says to "file the tip of your nail to mirror the curve of your cuticle" and adds that since everyone's fingers are different, your own shape may not mirror Depp's exactly.
And Nail Job didn't reveal the exact shade used for Depp's trendy paint job, but you can select a sheer shade that falls somewhere between nude and white. Bringing together the elongated almond shape and the super-flattering hue will result in extra-long looking fingers, which never go out of style. The super-glossiness is what sets this apart from your average mani, so grab a shiny, mirror-like topcoat to add that finishing touch.
