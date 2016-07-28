Lily-Rose Depp's Outfit Gives Us SO Much Middle School Nostalgia

When she's not wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Lily-Rose Depp keeps her style pretty low-key, with a fair amount of vintage thrown in. It's easy to forget that the actress is only 17, though certain moments remind us that, yes, she is indeed a teen. Case in point: this #OOTD she shared on Instagram yesterday, where she's wearing a pair of Soffe shorts, as PopSugar noticed. It's just like what we were wearing to hang in the mall food court or movie theater as tweens!
It's been a while since we've thought of the OG activewear brand and cheerleader staple. As if the shorts weren't nostalgic enough, Depp paired hers with an uneven-hemmed, spaghetti-strap cami, cropped just under her bellybutton.
But, being the good brand ambassador she is, Depp capped off her non-gym look with an accessory we definitely could never afford using our preteen allowance: a pair of Chanel sunnies. (As a reminder, her first big-deal modeling campaign was for the luxury brand's eyewear last year.)
Could this be the next '90s and early-aughts garment to make a comeback, à la the choker? Nowadays, all it takes is a key celebrity sighting to usher in an item's return. Maybe Depp will accomplish that with this dimly-lit mirror selfie. Of course accessorizing with a Chanel contract and interlocking-C-embellished sunglasses certainly ups the cool factor. Whether Soffe shorts are about to live at the intersection of athleisure comfort dressing and comeback trends is TBD. But, hey, it's definitely a celebrity-inspired outfit that's very easy to replicate at home.
