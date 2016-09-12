Judging from the trailer, Lily-Rose Depp and Natalie Portman's new film, Planetarium, is not a vigorous adventure flick. It's more of a romantic drama, set in post-World War I Paris, and centers around the two actresses who play American sisters who are also psychic. But that didn't stop Depp from getting a bit bloodied up on set.
During an interview with People, Depp explained her "craziest" day of filming, and she chose to tell the story of when she accidentally cut the back of her leg open.
"It was a night shoot, and we had all this fake snow and everything, but it was really fun and memorable for sure," she says. "I cut my leg — there was a plant sticking out of the ground in the garden, and I had to run on action and throw my jacket off on the ground, and I cut my leg really deep in the back right on action, and I just had to keep running."
At this point, the 17-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp is laughing and clearly holds no ill will toward the person who placed a perilous plant in her path. Portman even chimes in, saying, "She was such a good sport!" The mother-to-be adds, "He asked what the most fun part was, and you just said when you got hurt!"
"It was funny, though!" Depp insists as they both laugh.
Cut or not, it's clear that the two had a great time filming together.
