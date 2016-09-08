Natalie Portman Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

It seems 2017 will be an epic year for Natalie Portman, not only does the actress have six — yes six — films set to be released next year, she also has another baby due.
After walking the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival and sparking rumors of a pregnancy, People confirms that the 35-year-old is indeed pregnant with baby number two.
Portman is expecting with her husband, French ballet dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Millepied. The couple welcomed their son Aleph Portman-Millepied on June 14, 2011. They have yet to confirm the sex of the future member of their family.
Portman attended the film festival for the premiere of her upcoming film, Planetarium, alongside Lily-Rose Depp. The movie centers around Portman and Depp who play sisters that are also mediums. In the period piece, the two are travelers from America in Europe and end up in a post-World War I Paris where they are chosen to star in a movie about, yes, psychics. How meta!
I wonder if any of her fictional psychic abilities assisted her predicting this baby number two?
