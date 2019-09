Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Lily-Rose Depp’s Amazing Tux Moment

While "cocktail attire" is frequently interpreted as knee-length dresses, the actress and model decided to forego the pretense in favor of an easy suit. The occasion? A dinner party celebrating the upcoming César awards, hosted by Chaumet, in Paris. Surely, this wasn't a very difficult choice for the 17-year-old; she's the face of Chanel No. 5 , and it's quite likely that she has Lagerfeld on speed dial for all her dressing needs. Depp opted for impeccably tailored black, split-hem trousers and a matching blazer, worn with a cropped white blouse. The accompanying tie was worn loosely around the neck, in appropriately laissez-faire fashion. As for footwear, Depp skipped the brogues or plain stilettos and added a pop of color in the form of pink patchwork satin heels.