Let’s Take A Moment To Appreciate Lily-Rose Depp’s Amazing Tux Moment

We're not even three weeks into the new year, and the tuxedo is proving to be the ensemble to beat in 2017. We had Evan Rachel Wood's sleek, custom Altuzarra look at the Golden Globes, complete with the incredible philosophy behind why she wore it. Then, Janelle Monáe added to her long-standing record of incredible suits with a glittery tux-dress by Thom Browne at Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards. Now, Chanel muse Lily-Rose Depp is test-driving the trend, too, with a little help from monsieur Karl Lagerfeld.
While "cocktail attire" is frequently interpreted as knee-length dresses, the actress and model decided to forego the pretense in favor of an easy suit. The occasion? A dinner party celebrating the upcoming César awards, hosted by Chaumet, in Paris. Surely, this wasn't a very difficult choice for the 17-year-old; she's the face of Chanel No. 5, and it's quite likely that she has Lagerfeld on speed dial for all her dressing needs. Depp opted for impeccably tailored black, split-hem trousers and a matching blazer, worn with a cropped white blouse. The accompanying tie was worn loosely around the neck, in appropriately laissez-faire fashion. As for footwear, Depp skipped the brogues or plain stilettos and added a pop of color in the form of pink patchwork satin heels.
Depp might have gotten a cue from mom Vanessa Paradis, who's provided plenty of suited-up style inspiration over the years. Now, we safely can add this look to our ever-expanding "tuxedo goals" folder.
