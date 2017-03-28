Peta Murgatroyd Showed Fans The Reality Of Being A Working New Mom

Being a working new mom is rewarding, but it can also be a challenge. You have a sweet baby to come home to every day. But then, while you're at work you might have to worry about pumping breastmilk.
Peta Murgatroyd, who welcomed her son Shai in January with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, shared a powerful photo on Instagram Monday. Before Dancing with the Stars aired, the dancer posted an image of herself pumping breastmilk in her DWTS trailer.
"My milkshakes do not bring all the boys to the yard/trailer ??♀️ Oh the joys of motherhood! #setlife @dancingabc," Murgatroyd captioned the photo.
It's great to see a celebrity posting a candid photo about pumping, but that's not the only reason we're obsessed with Murgatroyd's Instagram post. The image shows her in full hair and makeup for the show — contrasted with the T-shirt she's wearing and the breast pump on the table. And, of course, on the other side of her sparkly costume closet, there's a mini-nursery for baby Shai. The dressing room is decked out with a changing area, along with several stuffed animals and a mobile.
Murgatroyd's fans were quick to comment in support of her work-life balance. "Love!! You are doing great!! Proud of you Momma!" one Instagram user wrote. "Work work work work work! Go Peta, kicking ass!" another commented.
As for her on-screen DWTS life, Murgatroyd is paired with former Bachelor Nick Viall this season. And while he was safe this week, there's at least one person who wants Viall eliminated from the show — William Shatner sent a tweetstorm last week about why Viall should get voted off.
Between dancing with Nick, planning a wedding, and running a lifestyle blog, Murgatroyd is doing a lot — all while being a devoted mom, too. Her fans are right — Murgatroyd is definitely kicking ass.
